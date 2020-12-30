Mr. Roy Lee Bartley passed away from this life, Tuesday, December 29th, at the age of 79, in Murfreesboro, TN. Born in Monroe County, KY, he was the son of James Bartley and Georgia Walden Bartley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Joyce Alene Allen Bartley, and baby sister, Eva Bartley.

Roy Lee was of the Baptist Faith. He worked at garment factories for many years.

Mr. Bartley was a husband, friend, brother, uncle, father-in- law, granddad, and dad. His greatest title was dad to his son Jason. Jason was always told that “Roy Lee would never die as long as Jason was around.” Mr. Bartley loved auctions, KY basketball, and raising tomatoes.

Mr. Roy Lee Bartley is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jenny Lynn Bartley, of Tompkinsville, KY; granddaughter, Addison Bartley, of Tompkinsville, KY, one brother, Frank Bartley, of Indianapolis, IN, and niece, Amy Bartley. He is survived by several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 1st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation is Thursday, 5-8 PM, and Friday, after 8 AM until service time at 11 AM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

For the protection of Mr. Bartley’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.