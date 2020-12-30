Fabian “Standale” McElroy, age 48, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Tompkinsville passed away on December 20, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center of Lebanon, TN. He was born on October 25, 1972, the son of Fabian Standale McElroy and the late Catherine Tooley. He was a member of the Kingdom Hill Church of Christ.

He is survived by his father, Fabian Standale McElroy; two daughters, Dailesha Mundy of Mayfield, Kentucky and Kadeshia Haskin of Bowling Green, Kentucky; four sons, Fabian Isaiah McElroy, Labian McElroy, Sabiastan Wood all of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Standale McElroy of Louisville, Kentucky; two brothers, Gene Tooley of Tompkinsville, Kentucky and Macio Tooley of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Ashley McElroy of Louisville, Kentucky and Susan Hendrickson of Greensburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren also survives.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ada Tooley, and several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at The Mt. Nebo Cemetery, with burial to follow.