Cora Elizabeth Luttrell, age 100 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on March 10, 1920 to the late William Moudy and Minnie Miller Higgs. She was married to Ralph Harrold Luttrell, who preceded her in death.

Cora was a housewife, and thoroughly enjoyed caring for her family. She was a member of Penile Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– her daughter, Rochella Dennison (Darwin) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Dawn Renee Young (Jimmy) of Wake Forest, NC and Darren H. Dennison (Angela) of Chalybeate; four great-grandchildren, Chandra Warwick (Brent) of Cape Cod, MA, Amanda Muoio (Brian) of Seattle, WA, Breanna Dennison and Karina Dennison both of Chalybeate and four great-great grandchildren, Amelia and Austin Warwick, Samuel and Sienna James Muoio She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Jakie and Shelby Higgs.

Interment will be in Dit Vincent Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dit Vincent Cemetery Fund, c/o Lloyd Blanton, 655 Mammoth Cave Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –