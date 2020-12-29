Tina Idell Acree, 54, of Edmonton passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home. Born July 25, 1966 the daughter of the late Phil Harlow and Janie Huffman Harlow of Center who survives. Tina was the former owner of Busy Bee Flower Shop in Edmonton. She attended school in Metcalfe County and was a member of the Grace Union Baptist Church.

Tina, facing many challenges and limitations due to her health will be remembered as the rock of her family. She had a heart of gold and she always put family before her own needs.

Besides her mother Tina is survived by her husband Kevin Acree of Edmonton. Two children. Cory Jones and wife Erin of Cave City. Darby Parnell and husband Corey of Center. A stepdaughter Heather Michelle Green of Glasgow. A brother Barry Harlow of Center. Two grandchildren. Carter and Bristol Jones of Cave City. Her mother in law Sylvia Acree of Edmonton.

Graveside services for Tina will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at the Moss-Stephens-Grissom Cemetery near Edmonton. A walk-through visitation will be held after 9:30 AM Thursday until service time at Butler Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to attend the visitation or service in person will be required to wear a mask or other face covering to protect the family and others in attendance.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrust to the care of Mrs. Acree. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.