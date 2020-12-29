Jackie Pennington, age 83 of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was a native of Horse Cave and an ordained minister, he was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Pennington; his parents, James Edward Pennington and Mary Elizabeth Pennington; four brothers, Allen, Robert, Wendell and Thomas Pennington; three sisters, Jessie Dennis, Gertrude Grubbs and Yuvenna Pennington.

He is survived by his six children, Michael Pennington of Canmer, Sandy Price (Steve) of Canmer, John Pennington (Karen) of Horse Cave, Jackie Ray Pennington (Linda) of Gamelia, Ricky Pennington (Amanda) of Magnolia, Teresa Horton (Jody) of Edmonton; 14 grandchildren, six step- grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 14 step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.