Grace Luzon Basham Forbes, 92, of Clarkson passed away at 3:40 PM Sunday Dec. 27, 2020 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with grandchildren and was a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Wiley Basham and Pearl Miller Basham and the wife of the late Willis Forbes. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Forbes; three sisters, Laverne Basham, Leon Spinks and Inez Elmore; and two brothers, Phillip Basham and Nathaniel (Joe) Basham.

There will be a public walk-through visitation 3-6 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will take place in Cub Creek Cemetery.

Surviving are four daughters, Janice Alford of Park City, Deana Raymer (Bobby) and Blendia Roof (Michael) both of Brownsville and Carmella Clemons (Bobby) of Clarkson; four sons, Tony Forbes (Jean) and Terry Forbes (Connie) both of Park City, Ted Forbes (Joanna) of Lindseyville and Tim Forbes (Anthony London) of Cave City; two sisters, Gertrude Hardin of Roundhill and Frankie Anderson of New Albany, IN; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.