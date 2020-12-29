Angela Summers, age 49 of Cave City, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Nortons Hospital in Louisville. She was a native of Barren County and a member at Cave City Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter who loved singing and reading true crime mystery books and solving crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her mother; Noma Page; her grandmother, Alva Frodge.

She is survived by her husband, James Tisdale; two children, Sydney Summers and Tyler Summers; her father, James Page; three sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.

