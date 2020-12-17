Chinese battery company buys former LSC Communications property

Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC, a Chinese battery company, purchased land from LSC Communications in early December. No official announcement has come from the Barren County Economic Authority or the company, but it is expected in the next several weeks.

Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC, a Ningde, Fujian-based company, purchased two parcels of land from LSC Communications LLC for $8,550,000. The purchase was noted in Barren County’s property transfers on Dec. 4.

LSC Communications announced its closure in January 2020, and the complete closure happened by the summer.

Amperex produces lithium ion batteries for vehicles and energy storage systems, according to Amperex Technology’s website. The company was founded in 1999.

Amperex Technology is the main provider of batteries for BMW vehicles. The company has five manufacturing sites and four research and development centers. A subsidiary is located in Detroit, and it is the only location for the company in North America and the United States.

Sources close to the Barren Economic Authority confirm that the integration of this company in Barren County will create an effect that promotes more industry establishment. An official announcement is delayed until after the new year.

It’s unclear when the industry will begin to offer jobs.