No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am Citing Jet Lag

The world’s top golfer, Dustin Johnson, has withdrawn from the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am days in Pebble Beach, Calif. Johnson was removed Monday from the field on the tournament’s official website. The four-day tournament tees off Thursday in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Johnson won the Saudi International on Sunday for the second time in three years. He has competed in just one PGA Tour event this year. His agent and manager, David Winkle, cited family time and jet lag as reasons for the late withdrawal, saying, “Following his successful week in Saudi Arabia, Dustin has decided it would be best to enjoy a week at home before the Genesis Invitational and the World Golf Championships at the Concession. Other than being a bit jet-lagged, he is feeling great and looking forward to the weeks ahead. While he is disappointed to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is always one of his favorite weeks, he feels his decision is for the best.”

The four-day tournament will air on Golf Channel and CBS. First- and second-round play will air from 3 to 6 p.m. EST Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel.

Editorial credit: Gary Yee / Shutterstock.com