Kyle Busch pulls off last minute win at 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona

Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash at Daytona on Tuesday in a thrilling win, crossing the finish line first after a late crash involving Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

The victory was the 10th in the preseason event for Joe Gibbs Racing – the most of any organization. Said Busch, “I just knew to keep my head down and keep focused ahead and just seeing if I could hit my marks to see if I could get close enough to have a shot like that if something like that were to materialize. Fortunately, it did for us. It’s awesome to start off a year with a win – a non-points win but I’d love nothing more to be here again this Sunday.”

