Two arrested after attempted burglary, facing further charges

Tonya Sharp and Teddy Horton were arrested on Jan. 30 in connection to an attempted burglary.

(HART COUNTY JAIL)

HORSE CAVE, Ky. — Hart County officials arrested a Munfordville man and a Cave City woman Saturday after an attempted burglary in the second degree.

Tonya Sharp, 53, and Teddy Horton, 51, were arrested following a complaint of the burglary. The Hart Co. Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle leaving the scene of the reported crime.

Authorities specified the location of the arrest was along Lonoke Road.

Sharp and Horton face additional charges including: endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and custodial interference.

Sharp was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of stolen property of a value greater than $500.

Both Horton and Sharp are lodged at the Hart County Jail.