Boston Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia announces retirement from MLB

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday. Pedroia, 37, announced the new in a statement from the Red Sox. The four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion hasn’t played since 2019 due to a knee injury. He spent his entire 17-year career with the Red Sox.

Pedroia joined the Red Sox as a second-round pick in the 2004 MLB Draft. He won the 2007 Rookie of the Year award before he earned MVP honors in 2008. Pedroia hit a career-high .326 with 17 home runs, 83 RBIs and had a league-high 213 hits and 54 doubles during his MVP campaign. He hit .299 with 140 home runs in 1,512 career appearances for the Red Sox.

Red Sox owner John Henry said, “Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization. Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships. Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

Editorial credit: Brandon Vincent / Shutterstock.com