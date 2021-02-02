Automobile crash on KY 553 leads to injury

Garnett D. England’s vehicle came to rest upside down on the opposite side of the interstate after overcorrection.

(METCALFE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE)

EDMONTON, Ky. – There was a cross-lane automobile collision and injury in Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Garnett D. England was traveling southbound on KY 553 in a 2012 Ford F150 when the vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the road. England overcorrected, leading the vehicle to swerve into oncoming northbound traffic, and came to rest overturned in a field.

Seat belts were not worn during the collision, according to a press release statement from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office.

Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Edmonton-Metcalfe VMS, and Constable Josh Cole arrived at the site of the collision and treated England. He was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital where he was treated and released.