Tuesday 2nd February 2021
Automobile crash on KY 553 leads to injury

  • @ 3:44 pm

Garnett D. England’s vehicle came to rest upside down on the opposite side of the interstate after overcorrection.
(METCALFE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE)

EDMONTON, Ky. There was a cross-lane automobile collision and injury in Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Garnett D. England was traveling southbound on KY 553 in a 2012 Ford F150 when the vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the road. England overcorrected, leading the vehicle to swerve into oncoming northbound traffic, and came to rest overturned in a field. 

Seat belts were not worn during the collision, according to a press release statement from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office.

Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Edmonton-Metcalfe VMS, and Constable Josh Cole arrived at the site of the collision and treated England. He was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital where he was treated and released.

 

