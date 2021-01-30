Three architects chosen for interviews next month in Barren County judicial center project

The current Barren County Courthouse will no longer be home to the area’s court proceedings in the coming years. A project development board was developed to begin the process of building a new judicial center, which will replace the home of the current antiquated courthouse.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Three architectural firms were selected for an interview at a Wednesday meeting of the project development board designed to govern the construction of a new judicial center in Barren County. A financial firm was also selected.

The group considered architectural firms and financial firms to be a part of the project. The discussion of those two firms was held in a closed session.

Krissie Fields, Barren County circuit court clerk and board member, made a motion to hire Robert W. Baird Financial Advisors. Circuit Judge John T. Alexander seconded the motion, and the board unanimously voted to approve Baird as the financial advisor.

Gabe Pendleton, Barren District judge and board member, abstained from the vote. He cited a conflict of interest during the vote, and he apparently abstained from discussion in closed session, Alexander said.

Judge Alexander brought the second motion to the table.

The PDB received nine architectural proposals. Three of those proposals were “ahead of the other ones,” Alexander said.

The PDB advertised the project after its first meeting in Oct. 2020.

The three architectural firms that will receive an interview invitation include JRA Architects, Integrity Architecture and Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects. All three firms are Lexington based companies.

The other firms that were not considered for the architectural work and financial advising will receive a letter from the PDB. The Administrative Office of the Courts plans to send those letters to Barren County Judge/ Executive Micheal Hale’s office.

The interview process will be a 45-minute presentation and question session. Interviews are scheduled at the PDB’s next meeting on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

In review:

The project to construct a new judicial center began early last year when the Barren County fiscal court approved an MOU at its March 17, 2020 meeting. The project is paid for by the Administrative Office of the Courts, which leases the building from the county.

The Glasgow City Council approved the sale of 2.2 acres of land to the Barren County fiscal court for the construction of the project. The court has yet to accept that land.

The parcel of land is 2.2 acres and will be sold for $225,000. The area is between Water Street and West Main Street. Trabue Street, near the post office along West Main Street, encloses the property’s east side.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.