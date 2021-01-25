Roger Wayne Gibson age 73 of Munfordville passed away Sunday night, Jan. 24th at his home.

He was born in Upton to the late Willard & Oma Smith Gibson. Roger was a retired bus driver with the Hart County School System. He was a member of the Cave Hill Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam era. Roger enjoyed working with mules throughout his life and was known as “the mule man”.

Roger is survived by his wife Jane Ann

Two sons Charles Wayne Gibson & his wife Terrell of Horse Cave

Macy Howard Gibson & his wife Nicole of Cub Run

Four grandchildren Thea, Katie, Taylor and Wade

Two brothers Lonnie Gibson and Clovis Hawk, Jr. both of Munfordville

Five sisters Carlisle Logsdon of Munfordville, Betty Gragson & Sue Bechold both of North Carolina,

Hilda Gibson of Virginia and Anna Dennis of Cub Run

Funeral services for Roger Wayne Gibson will be 11am Wednesday, Jan. 27th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Harper Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8pm and will continue after 9am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Cave Hill Baptist Church, these donations may be left at the funeral home.