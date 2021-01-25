Larry Lindsey, age 76, of Monroe, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Zion Baptist Church in Rex, Ky. He was a retired farmer. Along with his family farm, he worked at Bale Farms for 41 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Casey and Lillian Cox Lindsey; one sister, Rowena Lindsey Davis; his father and mother-in-law, Seaymon and Kathleen Bryant Atwell; one brother-in-law, Cleburne Atwell.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Atwell Lindsey; two sons, Dewayne Lindsey (Micki) and Edwin Lindsey (Amy); one granddaughter, Mattye Lindsey; one grandson, Ben Lindsey, all of Monroe, Ky. One brother, Jackie Lindsey (Matilda); two sisters, Joyce Turner and Patricia Caine; one aunt who was like his sister, Nellie Grambell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

