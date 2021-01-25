Harold Wayne Davis, 74, of Glasgow, KY, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Wayne was born July 3, 1946 in Glasgow to the late Delbert Ernest Davis and Mary Louise Glass Davis. After attending two one room schools, he graduated from Austin-Tracy High School in 1964. He held two undergraduate degrees from Western Kentucky University and a Masters of Accounting degree from the University of Kentucky. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War serving two years in the Tonkin Gulf area of Southeast Asia.

As an active participant in the Glasgow-Barren County community, he had served on various boards and committees. He was an avid genealogist; member of the Barren County and Kentucky Historical Societies and had served as Secretary/Treasurer on the board of the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and was a YMCA Board member.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Lynn Thompson Davis whom he married on May 20, 1972; a son, Chad Wayne Davis, and his wife, Susan Danielle Phillips Davis of Leesburg, VA; a daughter, Jill Lynn Humphrey, and her husband, Daniel Dewayne of Kessinger; a sister, Linda Faye Anderson and her husband, Billy Frank of Glasgow; three grandsons, Thatcher Barronton Davis, Harrison Clarke Davis and Nashton Wayne Fitch Humphrey; a granddaughter, Hadley Kate Davis; a step granddaughter, Clisty May Humphrey; a niece, Tammy Michelle Morgan; a nephew, Cory Spencer Davis and his wife, Monica Carol Tharp Davis; and two great-nieces, Sydney Faye Morgan and Ella Kenlee Davis; and a great-nephew, Griffin Davis.

He was preceded in death by his father, who died December 17, 1988; his mother who died July 19, 2008; a sister, Wilma Jane Davis, who died August 5, 1969; a brother, Kenneth Lee Davis who died November 23, 2003; his paternal grandparents, William Barnett Davis and Laura Ann Glass Davis; and his maternal grandparents, James Logan Glass and Zora Ellen Jennings Glass.

Cremation was chosen by his family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. At Wayne’s request, any expressions of sympathy should take the form of a monetary donation to the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

A F Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Davis. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com