Dora Johnson, 68, of Bee Spring passed away at 2:53 PM Sunday Jan. 24, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a seamstress, a restaurant cook and a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Stoy Blivens and Elton Crowder. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Sanders and a great grandson, Landon Johnson.

A public walk-through visitation will be held 4-8 PM Tuesday at Christian Home General Baptist Church, where she was a member. Funeral services will be private with burial to follow in Vincent Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are her husband, Wallace A. Johnson; two sons, William Johnson (Sarah) of Bee Spring and Jamie Johnson (Angela) of Brownsville; two daughters, Carnita Stroube and Missy Whobrey (Johnny) both of Bee Spring; three sisters, Carolyn Lucas of Coxs Creek, Joyce Fields of Dahlonega, GA and Mary Vincent of Brownsville; a brother, Travis Crowder of Dahlonega; 10 grandchildren, William Johnson Jr., Brittany Johnson, Cody Johnson, Cayla Coy, Colton Whobrey, Colby Whobrey, Emily Thompson, Katie Johnson, Jared Johnson and Dylan Johnson; and eight great grandchildren.