Damian Duarte Landeros, 70 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January 24 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the Daniel Duarte and Maria Landeros Duarte. He was a shipping clerk for Fruit of Loom.

His survivors include wife, Maria Socorro Duarte; six daughters, Irene Recinos (Alejandro), Tomasa Duarte (Martin Juarez), Marcela Plata (Jorge), Alejandra Duarte (Epy Arzate), Judy Duarte (Edgar); Maria Duarte (Angel); two sons, Obed Duarte (Jennifer) and Damian Duarte (Shannon); 27 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four brothers, six sisters; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 12 -2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Those who wish to honor Damian in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distance while inside the funeral home.