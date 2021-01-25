Clarnell Tyree Emberton, 87, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 24th, at NHC in Glasgow, KY.

Clarnell was born in the Mud Lick Community of Monroe County, KY on December 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Delsie (Hood ) and Addis J. Tyree.

In June of 1951, she married Ralph Emberton, who precedes her in death.

Clarnell graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1952, she owned and operated Stock Barn Restaurant for 30 years, she was Tompkinsville’s City Clerk from 1990-2001, and she was a bookkeeper for local stock yards for 30 years. Clarnell was a member of Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church for 75 years.

Clarnell is survived by a daughter, Joyce Ford; two sons Gary Emberton and Charles Emberton, and wife, Dawn, all of Tompkinsville, KY. Seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren; two sisters, Rachel Hardesty of Bardstown, KY and Selma Bentley of Gamaliel, KY also survive.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Debbie Emberton; son-in-law, Johnny Mac Ford; and one brother, Arnold Tyree.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 27th at 1:00 PM Burial to follow at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation is Tuesday, 5-8 PM, and Wednesday, after 8 AM until service time at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clarnell’s memory may be made to Tompkinsville First Untied Methodist Church or to American Cancer Society.

—