Cindy Ann Cardwell, 57 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 23 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was a daughter of the late William Daniel Fredrick and Lucille Davis Fredrick and is preceded in death by a brother, William Randall Fredrick. Cindy was employed at Morgantown Plastics and a member of Richland Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband Charles Cardwell; a son, Robert Cardwell (Christy); one grandchild, Cori Davis; two great grandchildren, C.J. Blakemore and Kari Blakemore; three sisters, Helen Hardesty (Michael), Karen Miller (Eddie), Jessica Middleton; three brothers, Dennis Fredrick, Jimmy Fredrick and Daniel “Bub” Middleton; several nieces and nephews and a special uncle, Ray Davis.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wed. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. A walk through visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Those who wish to honor Cindy in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distance while inside the funeral home.