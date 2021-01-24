Ronnie Herbert Thomason, 82, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green from Covid and complications of Alzheimers. The Scottsville, KY native lived much of his adult life in the Chicago Suburbs but retired in the mid 90’s to Rockfield, KY.

He attended Lincolnway High School in New Lenox, IL, was a foreman at Owens Corning-Illinois, manager of Car Quest Auto Parts in Romeoville, IL and served as EMT of the Romeoville VFD. As passionate animal lovers, Ronnie and his wife raised horses in his retirement and were active in the Drakes Creek Horse Club leadership. Arabians Sharif and City Girl were their beloved pets. When he wasn’t singing to his horses, he loved working on his Ford vehicles and keeping his lawn manicured. He was baptized into the Lutheran Church, and he and Joan were active members at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for many years, including participating in the choir, Bible study and greeting ministries.

He was a son of the late Herbert Murray Thomason (Sarah) and Dovie Eunice Sikes Thomason Cramer (Jack).

He is survived by his wife: Joan Thomason, Bowling Green, KY;

2 sons: Ronnie Timothy Thomason (Lori), Pekin, IL and Tommy Thomason, Washington;

1 daughter: Tonia Lee Thomason, Eldorado, IL;

4 sisters: C. June Thomason, Glasgow, KY; Linda Cramer Hurt, Scottsville, KY; Enid Cramer DeArmon (Gary), Callao, VA; Jackie Cramer Bretz (Bob), Bowling Green, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Barbara Mueller, WI;

1 granddaughter: Traci Thomason Medders (Jack), Minooka, IL;

2 great grandchildren: Morgin and Joshua Medders;

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Janiece Cramer Sutton (Ike) and a special step brother: Ranald Cramer.

Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Matthew Smith officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required, and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available.