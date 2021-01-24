Loretta Bowles, age 68, of Glasgow, died Friday, January 22, 2021 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born on April 21, 1952 in Wayne County, KY to the late Elza Bertram and the late Flonnie (Stinson) Bertram. She was retired from RR Donnelly and a member of Browders Chapel Church. She was married to the late Andrew Bowles.

She is survived by one son, Ernie Bowles (Jean) of Smiths Grove; three grandchildren, Andy Bowles (Annye) of Harvest, Alabama, Julie Bowles of Bowling Green, and Liz Bowles of Smiths Grove; two sisters, Sandi Fender and Penny Adwell (Buster) both of Portland, TN; dear friend, Elizabeth Cary; three sisters in law, Phyllis Stephenson of Glasgow, Ella Kinslow of Glasgow, and Ellen Bertram of Park City; she is also survived by her dog Max as well as several nieces, nephew and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Bertram, Charlie Bertram, and David Bertram; two sisters, Debbie Howard and Melissa Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 26th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and Tuesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Browders Chapel Church.