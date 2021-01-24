Lois Pearl Wilson, 83, of Columbia passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in

Glasgow. Born November 23, 1937 in Metcalfe County she was the daughter of

the late Luther Delphus and Sallie Dickson Bragg. She joined Prices Creek

Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was a lifelong and faithful member

thereof.

Besides her parents Lois was preceded in death by her husband Davis Carter

“Dave” Wilson. A brother and two sisters. Earl Bragg, Vola Bailey and Dottie

Coffey.

Lois was a homemaker and worked for many years at Edmonton Manufacturing in

Edmonton. After retirement she helped to care for elderly sitting in their

homes. She was a very gifted quilter which can be seen in many of her hand

pieced quilts.

Lois is survived by three children. Teresa and husband Johnny Brown of

Edmonton. Mike Wilson of Columbia and Kevin Wilson of Nashville. Four

grandchildren. Brittany and husband Kurt Klingburg of Columbia. Brian and wife

Casey Brown of London, Kentucky. Stephanie Brown of Madison, Tennessee and

Ashley and husband Nick Gabow of Glasgow. Three great grandchildren. Hillary,

Benson and Elodie.

Funeral services for Lois Wilson will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at the Prices

Creek Baptist Church with burial in the Shirley-Dickson Cemetery. A walk-

through visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM

Wednesday at the Butler Funeral Home.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of

Mrs. Wilson. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at

www.butler-funeralhome.com. For those wishing to honor her in person will be

required to wear a mask to ensure the health of the family and others attending.