Keith Walker, age 51 of Park City, departed this life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. The Hendersonville, TN native was born on March 24, 1969 to Tim Walker and Linda Mitchell. Keith was married to his loving wife, Paula Walker, who also survives.

Keith previously worked for McCloud’s Pest Control, and was a member of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves to honor his memory– his son, Tanner Walker (Courtney) of Park City; three brothers, Phillip Walker (Kim), Jason Hall (Tracy) and Drew Mitchell; one sister, Charity Miller (Kevin); his in-laws, Paul and Jean Houchens and brother-in-law, Paul Houchens, Jr. (Lisa).

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 AM – 12 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel