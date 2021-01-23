R. C. Duke, 77, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was the retired owner and operator of R. C. Duke Welding, former employee of FMC, Detrex, York and Massey, Bobby Jones Welding and J. W. Oliphant Auto Sales and Salvage and member of Maple Grove General Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Roy Clifford Duke and Bruce Frances Howell Duke.

He is survived by his wife: Nelda Duke, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Stephen Duke, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Annette Ausbrooks and husband, Roger, Adolphus, KY;

1 sister: Linda Garmon, Scottsville, KY;

3 grandchildren: Haley McIntyre (Blake), Beth Hall (Brock) and Abby Ausbrooks;

3 great grandchildren: Kylie Jo McIntyre, Emmy McIntyre and Braylee Hall;

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Virginia Smith.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Johnathan Marsh officiating and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Maple Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available.