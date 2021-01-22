Thomas Cox, 89, Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Jackson, TN, he was a son of the late Oplis and Oza Phillips Cox. He was a retired lineman at the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

Survivors include six children: Johnny Cox and wife Cheryl, Sandy Cox, Rickie Cox and wife Tina, Roger Cox, Debbie Smith and husband Rondal, and Donna Riddle and husband Trent; 13 grandchildren: Lindsay Roberts, Amanda Niswonger, Meagan Wolff, Brandon Shelton, Dustin Michael Cox, Katina Shelton, Monica Winchester, Kelly Pennycuff, Destiny Cox, Nicole Locke, Kasey Petersen, Sasha Carter, and Trevor Riddle; 18 great-grandchildren: Brielle Roberts, Everett Roberts, Mason, Aleigh, and Emma Niswonger; Marshall Cantrell, Aden Cantrell, Hadley Shelton, Cole Winchester, Lola Winchester, Alec Pennycuff, Easton Benedict, Creed Stamper, Hartley Jane Benedict, Mercedes Carter, Lexi Carter, Harper Petersen, and Lucas Cole Riddle; one sister, Dean Ball; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Tina Jane King Cox and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 11-2 on Sunday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.