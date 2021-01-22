Ricky Collins, 68, of the Mud Lick Community of Monroe County, KY passed away Wednesday, January 20th, at St. Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville, TN.

Ricky was born in Seymour, IN on February 28, 1952, a son of the late Mildred (Meece) Collins and Homer Collins.

On June 16, 1972, he married Betty Goad Collins. Betty preceded him in death on March 14, 2010.

Ricky worked for 27 years at South Central Rural Telephone Company. Ricky was a charter member and first Chief of Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department. Ricky, Betty, and their family have devoted much of their life and time to their community through the fire department. He was a firefighter for 40 years. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, where he was song leader. He enjoyed farming and woodworking.

Ricky is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Casey Collins, of Mud Lick; Christopher and Samantha Collins, of Gamaliel, KY; eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Kristina, Austin, Alayna, Maylee, Jaron, Weston, and Lane Collins.

Ricky is also survived by two sisters, Jennifer Phillips, of Bowling Green, KY and Gwen Brown, of Gamaliel, KY.

A private viewing will be held the morning of Saturday, January 23rd. A funeral procession will leave Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 AM that will be going to Beautiful Home Cemetery for graveside services. Anyone coming to the services may join in the processional or meet at Beautiful Home Cemetery.

Donations in Ricky’s memory may be made to Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department or to Beautiful Home Cemetery.