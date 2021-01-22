George Louis Sibalich, Jr., 91, of Glasgow, Kentucky died peacefully Thursday, January 21, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

He was born in Massillon, Ohio to the late George Louis Sibalich, Sr. and Teresa Batusic Sibalich. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Edwards Sibalich, son-in-law, James Arnold “Jim” Berry, brother, Ernest Sibalich, and sister, Pauline Riggs.

George was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. His career as a tool and dye design engineer spanned 42 years with Tyson Bearing Co/SKF. He loved to fish in his spare time. He was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.

George is survived by his daughters, Kathy Proffitt (Roger) and Laurie Berry, both of Glasgow, Leslie Butler of New York, Georgeann Doucette (Rob) of Blythewood, South Carolina, and a son, Greg Sibalich (Toni) of Bowling Green. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amy Fisher (Tim), Heather Hammer (Bart), Lesley Brooke Allen (Chris), Megan Jones (Travis), Samantha Spires, Zane Sibalich, and Zack Sibalich, along with eight great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helen Catholic Church, Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, or Community Medical Care.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at 2:00 PM Monday at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Sibalich. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.