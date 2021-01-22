Barren County teen missing from Lick Branch Road area

(BARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County teen went missing from the Lick Branch Road area on Monday.

Logan M. Peterson, 17, of Warren County, was reported missing Jan. 18. He apparently went missing in the early morning hours.

Peterson left wearing a tan hoodie with “Self Made” on the front, blue jeans and a gray Nike backpack, according to a Barren County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Peterson is described as a 6 feet tall, 150 lbs and brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Peterson is known to have a light beard and “usually wears a silver necklace.” He also has a few tattoos, which include a cross on his right forearm; “REAL” on his left forearm; and a diamond on his chest.

Police say he could be in Warren or Butler Counties. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office or a local law enforcement agency.