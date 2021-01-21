Yvonne Harper, 83, of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2020 at her home. Born, April 11, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Henry and Della Gibson Moss. Raised in Metcalfe County she and her husband Herbert Lee Harper, who she married April 11, 1953 where owners and operators of Harper’s Grocery. After closing the store Mrs. Harper worked and retired from Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was a member of the Society Hill Baptist Church.

Known in the community as Von she was known for her warm smile and friendly nature. She loved her family and always put them first in all things. To exemplify her loving nature, it was a morning routine to open the kitchen door and greet her little grand dog, Rowdy Yates, whom she prepared a warm breakfast for daily. She helped care for all the grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a guiding light in their daily lives.

Mrs. Harper is survived by a son Michael Lee Harper and his wife Becky who lived next door to her. Three grandchildren. Brookie and husband Brad Dial, Kyle and wife Angie Harper and Kaitlyn and husband Jordan Harris. Five great grandchildren. Kelleigh Pugh, Chyanna and Alyson Gorbett, Tanner Harper and Braeden Dial. Two brothers and a sister. L.C. Moss, Neal Moss and Sylvia Acree. Also survived by a special niece Anna Shaw.

Besides her parents Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Lee and four siblings. Thressia Reece, Ruby Jessee, Virginia Hagan and Ferrell Moss.

Funeral services for Yvonne Harper with limited seating will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Society Hill Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9:30 AM Saturday until service time. Anyone wishing to attend the visitation or service in person will be required to wear a mask or face covering to protect the health of the family and others in attendance.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Harper. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.