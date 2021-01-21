Tracy Meredith, age 69 of Bee Spring, departed this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on June 30, 1951 to the late Charles Willard Meredith and the late Texie Vincent Meredith Hopkins. He was married to the Janet Woodcock Meredith, who also preceded him in death.

Tracy was a retired teacher and coach for the Edmonson County School System. He was a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM, and a member of Salem General Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– his companion, Brenda James of Bee Spring; one son, Josh Meredith of Nashville, TN; three step-daughters, Stephanie Salings (Landon), Trisha Woodcock (Buddy) and Rena Vincent (Greg) all of Bee Spring; five step grandchildren, Janna Blair (Colton), Michaela Carnes (Justin), Katie Vincent, Kaelynn Woodcock and Emma Woodcock; one step great-grandchild, Connor Blair and Special Cousin, Ronna Sanders (Hulen). He was preceded in death by his brother Ricky Meredith.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Church Cemetery.

WALK-THROUGH VISITATION

4-7 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021

10 AM-1 PM, Sunday, January 24, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL