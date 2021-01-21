Terry Mitchell Thomas, 75, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Georgie Ruel Thomas and Marie Borders Palmore. He was retired from Suburban Propane. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, and a myriad of other interest and hobbies.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Pruitt Thomas; three sons, Keith Thomas (Casey Travis), Jeff and Casey Thomas, all of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Landon Thomas of Bowling Green, Hunter Thomas (Valerie) of Eglin AF Base, FL, Savannah & Summer Thomas of Glasgow; one sister, Bettye Goode and one brother, Dickie Thomas.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

Cremation was chosen by his family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family request that any memorial contributions be made to Norton Children’s Hospital or to your favorite charity. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Thomas. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.