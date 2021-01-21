Riley “Bill” Watkins, age 84 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Barren County and a U.S. Army Veteran of 24 years. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church, a truck driver and lawnmower repairman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah F. Coomer Watkins, his parents, James M. and Rosie L Ballanger Watkins; two daughters, Judy Fancher and Carolyn Martin.

He is survived by one son William Ernest Finn; three daughters, Brenda Humphrey, Connie Hughes (Raymond), Donna Harper (Tommy); 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cosby Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com