Ms. Sharon Denise Capps Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 60 years, 11 months, and 2 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Tuesday, February 16, 1960, the daughter of Joseph Horace and Evelyn (Teel) Capps. She was a member of Living Word Assembly of God and an employee of Houchens Industries.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Reynolds of Burkesville, Kentucky, Teresa Capps (and Steve) McGill of Louisville, Kentucky, Tammy (and Bobby) Thurman of Summer Shade, Kentucky, her brother, Doug (and Lisa) Capps of Russell Springs, Kentucky, nephews, Josh (and Zijuan) Capps, Adam (and Ashley) Capps, nieces, Jerra Reynolds (and Christian Miller), Trista Reynolds (and Tommy Moore), Sidney (and Isaac) Allen, great-nephews, Samson Capps, Ollie Capps, Brady Joe Capps, Abel Baldwin, her great-niece, Serenity Moore, her dog, Tater, and her church family at Living Word Assembly of God.

The funeral will be conducted on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Pastor Dana Coverstone officiating. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, until the funeral hour on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Living Word Assembly of God Mission Fund.

