Arnold J. Howard, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Allen County Road Department, former owner and operator of Howard’s Furniture in Franklin, KY. He was a son of the late Hubert Delbert Howard and Ruby Minix Howard.

He is survived by his wife: Brenda Kinslow Howard, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Jerry Howard and wife, Diana, Lawrenceburg, IN and Jeff Howard, Indianapolis, IN;

1 daughter: Lisa Lee and husband, Greg, Danville, IN;

1 special daughter: Hillary Paige Kinslow, Mitchell, IN;

His mother-in-law: Doris Lonas and husband, Clessie, Scottsville, KY;

Special friend: Tina Marie Stinson, Scottsville, KY;

7 grandchildren;

2 special grandchildren: Noah Tillette and Natalie Tillette and their father: Anthony Tillette and companion, Erica;

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Virginia Jean Spears and his father-in-law: Bro. Beriah Kinslow, Jr.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lee Reels and Bro. Johnathan Marsh officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.