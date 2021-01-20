Reba Jean (Isenberg) Crowe, age 92, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at T J Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY.

Reba was born January 9, 1929 in Monroe County, KY daughter of the late Lona Ethel (Davis) and Hershel B. Isenberg.

She was a homemaker & seamstress & member at Indian Creek Baptist Church & attended Fountain Run First Baptist Church.

On June 21, 1959, she married Harold Crowe, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1994.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by sisters, Motie Lee Fox, Allene Wood & Pearl Thomas, brothers, William Edwin & Wendell Wesley Isenberg & son-in-law, Steve Turner.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Turner of Mt. Hermon, KY & Judy Ellis and husband, Steve of Etoile, KY, grandchildren, Ashton Harrison & husband, Wesley of Etoile & Matthew Ellis & wife Jewell of Fountain Run, 3 great-grandchildren, Hunter & Bailey Harrison & Cullen Ellis, sister, Anna Dean Turner of Tompkinsville & brothers, Rancel Isenberg of French Lick, IN & Marvin Isenberg of Tompkinsville .

Funeral services, for immediate family only will be conducted on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Fountain Run Funeral Home. Brother Farrell Isenberg will officiate burial will follow in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin, KY

Walk thru Visitation is Thursday, 11 AM to 1 PM, at Fountain Run Funeral Home. Family request memorial donations made to Neal Cemetery.