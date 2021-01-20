Mrs. Anna Mae (Hoots) Thrasher of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 70 years, 10 months, and 15 days. She was born in the Clinton County, Kentucky on Saturday, March 4, 1950, the daughter of Harrison and Ethel (Flowers) Hoots. She was of Methodist faith, attended White Chapel Community Church, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, James Matthew Thrasher of Glasgow, Kentucky, whom she wed April 4, 1970, siblings, Johnny (& Shirley) Hoots of Glasgow, Kentucky, Sherman (& Earlene) Hoots of Louisville, Kentucky, nieces and nephews, Tina (& Mark) Thurman, Jason (& Erin) Hoots, and Gerard (& Tabitha) Hoots.

The funeral will be conducted on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Jerry Greene and Bro. Ray Madison officiating. Burial will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.