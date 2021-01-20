Harold J Strange 86 of Glasgow passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County he was a son of the late Clell and Ruby Martin Strange. He was a disabled American Veteran having served with the United States Army and was Founder and President of Southern Kentucky Hearing Aid Specialist.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Crain Strange; two sons, Greg Strange and wife, Norma and their children, Casey and Jessica and Tod Strange and wife Lori and their son, Connor Strange all of Bowling Green; four brothers, Eldon, David, Bobby and Larry Strange and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Harold J Strange will be held at 11AM Saturday at the Hatcher and Saddler with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation after 9AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.

In keeping with the governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.