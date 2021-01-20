Barbara Gayle (Hood) Proffitt, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 19th, at her residence. Barbara was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 30, 1948, a daughter of the late Gladys (Taylor) and Leston Hood. She was a member of Berea Church of Christ. On April 11, 1964, she married Rondall “Buck” Proffitt, who survives of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her husband, she is survived by a son, James Earl Proffitt and wife, Kristie, of Tompkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Lewis Fish (Jessica), Jaime Yokley (Ryan), and Josh Proffitt (Brittany); five great grandchildren, Kaleigh and Dalton Fish, Jayse, Briley and Brookelyn Yokley; and one sister-in-law, Wanda Hood, of Cookeville, TN.

Other than his parents, Barbara is preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Fish; brother, Bobby Hood; and sister, Sandra Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 22nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with burial to follow in Isenberg Cemetery.

Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 PM, and Friday, after 8AM until service time at 11AM.

For the protection of Mrs. Proffitt’s family it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing