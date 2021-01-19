Ben Douglas “Doug” Lamar, age 63 of Sweeden, departed this life on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. He was born on August 9, 1957 to the late Ben and Norma Lamar. He was married to Lori Lamar, who survives.

Doug was a truck driver for Roadway Trucking and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– five children, Rebecca Pellman (Chris) of Shepherdsville, Shannon Rust (Kelli) of Glasgow, Brant Wagner (Evelyn) of Vandalia, IL, Matthew Wagner (Aubrey) of Evansville, IN, Joseph Rakestraw (Criksana) of Sweeden; seventeen grandchildren; six siblings; Jennettia Crigler (Ed), Fred Lamar (Saundra), Patricia Marsh (Tom), Randy Lamar (Linda), Brenda Lamar (Rick), Don Lamar (Theresa); mother-in-law, Lillian Mills; sister-in-law, Barbara Lamar; brother-in-law, Charlie Wells and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two siblings, Travis Lamar, Linda Wells and father-in-law, Bob Mills.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1-7 PM, Friday, January 22, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –