Robert “Bob” Jenkins, 86, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Corbin, KY native was a retired Nurses Anesthetist, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and member of Lighthouse Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was a son of the late John Neely Jenkins and Laura Maude Foley Tracy.

He is survived by his wife: Judy Wells Jenkins, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Steve Jenkins, N.C.;

2 daughters: Sharon Powers, CA and Janeen Wynn, N.C.;

1 step daughter: Shana Wells, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Marie Ward, Loveland, OH;

4 grandchildren: Shawn Powers, Chad Powers, Spencer Wynn and Joshua Richards..

He was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lighthouse Seventh Day Adventist Church with Elder Mitch Barfield officiating. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.