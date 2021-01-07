Gary Marshall Beu, 73, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Tri-Star Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born March 3, 1947 in Longview, TX to the late Edwin Beu and Marsha Sapp Beu. He married Carla Larson Beu on October 30, 1994. Gary was the manager of Hilltopper Creamery for the Western Kentucky University Agriculture Department in Bowling Green, KY.

In addition to his wife, Carla Larson Beu, he is survived by one brother, Edwin “Eddie” Beu, of Anchorage, AK.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Barbie Beu.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.