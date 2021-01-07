Betty Thacker Spears, 78, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 5, 20221 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, owner of Betty’s Cakes and Catering, former co-owner and operator of Hobdy’s Florist and member of Victory Hill Ministries where she taught a ladies Bible class. She was a daughter of the late Forrest Thacker and Mary Elizabeth Parrish Thacker.

She is survived by her husband: Jerry Spears, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Craig Neal Spears, Louisville, KY and Forrest Stacy Spears and wife, Erica, Lakeland, FL;

1 special daughter: Barbara Mahaney and husband, Bo, Scottsville, KY:

1 brother: Billy Joe Thacker and wife Bonnie, Scottsville, KY;

2 grandchildren: Grace Spears and Joy Spears.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Oakes officiating and burial in Mt. Union General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home. The funeral can be viewed live on Goad Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Victory Hill Ministries or Gideons. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.