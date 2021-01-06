Sgt. Ryan Andrew Yates, age 24, of Canmer, KY, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Canmer, KY. He was an employee of The Barn Guys, Metulsa and a member of 1123rd Sapper Company, 206th Engineer Battalion, KY Army National Guard.

He was the son of Kelli Yates of Canmer, KY. He is also survived by one daughter, Adileine Violette Nie, Linwood, KY; one son, Ryan Taylor Yates, Canmer, KY; one brother, Taylor Wayne Weiser, Orlando, FL; one half sister, Broolyn Weiser, Orlando, FL; several aunts and uncles including Katina Yates, Canmer, KY, cousins including Rosa Apple (Billy) and William Afu all of Canmer, KY. Also surviving are Hailee, Ritchie & daughters, Cave City, KY.

He was also survived by extended family Curtis & Regina Logsdon, Katelyn, Kelsey, Curtis “Tyler”, Austin, Tiffany & sons.

The family will receive friends with a walk through visitation from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home with Ch (Capt) Granderson officiating. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM CT, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home.

The funeral celebration for Sgt. Yates will be live streamed on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CT. To view the service, family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family