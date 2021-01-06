Dana Sarver Byrn, 68, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, KY. The Adolphus, KY native was a former nurse at the Allen County War Memorial Hospital and a daughter of the late Henry Osco Sarver and Gladdie Devola McGuffey Sarver.

She is survived by 3 sons: Jeff Byrn (Beth); Jeremy Byrn (Cindy) and Jay Byrn (Samantha), all of Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Jordan Towe (Richie), Scottsville, KY;

1 brother: Douglas Sarver, Adolphus, KY;

2 sisters: Diane Howard (Ronnie) and Debbie Wheat (Jimmy), all of Scottsville, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Pam Sarver, Adolphus, KY;

9 grandchildren: Taylor Cornelius (Trey); Kenzie Byrn (Dillon); Austin Byrn; Allie Byrn; Anderson Byrn; Kensley Byrn; Hadley Byrn; Emery Byrn and Grayson Byrn;

2 great grandchildren: Waylon Cornelius and Waverly Cornelius;

3 step grandsons: Hunter Mitchell, Austin Mitchell and Dustin Towe (Kylie);

2 step granddaughters: Shea Towe and C.J. Towe;

3 step great grandsons: Noah Towe, Caden Taylor and Ryy’der Tomes;

5 nephews and 1 niece;

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: DeWayne Sarver and Danny Sarver.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Carver officiating and burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 7:00 A.M. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.