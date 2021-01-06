Allie Hobdy, 102, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and daughter of the late Joe Bob Boles and Nancy Boles and wife of the late John Clinton Hobdy.

She is survived by 1 son: Bobby Hobdy, Adolphus, KY;

1 sister: Rita May Westmoreland, Cookeville, TN;

1 granddaughter: Terrecia Brown;

3 great grandsons: Brian Brown (Ciara); Zac Brown (Kellie) and Kyle Brown (Julie);

5 great great grandchildren: Bryson, Brody, Aaron, Katlyn and Clinton;

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Carolyn Hobdy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Lynn Herrington officiating and burial in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 7:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. The funeral can be viewed live on Goad Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 A.M. Saturday. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.