Samuel Dale VanMeter, age 56 of Brownsville, departed this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 1, 1964 to Virgil and Yolanda VanMeter. He was married to his best friend and soul-mate, Sheila James VanMeter, who also survives.

Sam worked as a district conservationist with the USDA Soil Conservation Service. He was saved on March 30, 1975 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, and later moved his membership to Oak Grove United Baptist Church, where he remained a member until his death. Sam was a kind man, adored his family and being a Pappy more than anything.

Besides his wife and parents, he leaves to honor his memory– two children, Amber Upton (Christopher) and Corey VanMeter (Jessica) both of Brownsville; five grandchildren, Holly Elizabeth Logsdon, Ty Anthony Logsdon, Addelyn Jane VanMeter, Rylan Samuel VanMeter and Cailan William Upton; two brothers, Timmy VanMeter (Cheryl) of Mammoth Cave and Jeffrey VanMeter (Angela) of Brownsville; several nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Logsdon; in-laws, Roger and Shirley James; brother and sister-in-law, Linda Murphy and Thomas James.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Harry Girard, 11668 Mohawk Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

WALK-THROUGH VISITATION

3:00 — 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 7, 2021

11:00 am– 7:00 pm , Friday, January 8, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL