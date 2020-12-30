Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement regarding local man’s death

Billy Goodman, a local funeral director and embalmer, died Dec. 27. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement regarding his death.

(WINN FUNERAL HOME)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement recently regarding the passing of Billy Goodman of Hart County.

“Billy Goodman was a trusted and loyal friend anyone would be lucky to know. Our shared values brought us together more than three decades ago. I have cherished our friendship every day since.

Goodman served as the president and CEO of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 51 years, according to his obituary.

“Billy was an invaluable presence in Horse Cave. He comforted families during their most trying moments and was often the force behind the community’s many successes. At every step, he brought a kindness and good humor that may be missed most of all.

“Although he was passionate about his business and his hometown, Debra and Nick were always at the center of his life. Elaine and I send our sincere condolences to them and everyone who loved Billy.”