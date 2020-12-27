William David “Billy” Goodman, age 73, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, December 27, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Bernice Goodman; twin nieces, Katherine and Christina Lega.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debra Broady Goodman; his son, Nicholas Goodman (Ansley); one sister, Sharon Lega (John); step-granddaughter, Madison Shirley; also surviving are numerous cousins and friends.

He was a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church, the National and Kentucky Funeral Directors Associations, Bearwallow Masonic Lodge #231. He is President and CEO of Winn Funeral Home Inc. and has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 51 years. He served as Horse Cave Cemetery Commissioner, former member and past President of Horse Cave Rotary Club. He served on many local organizations and boards. He served as Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Claims and member of the Crime Victim Compensation Board in Frankfort.

Due to current recommendations regarding Covid 19, the family request a private graveside service on Wednesday, December 30 at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on the Winn Funeral Home Facebook Page.

The family requests that memorial donations be given to the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery Trust Fund or the Horse Cave Baptist Church.

